Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.