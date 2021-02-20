Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.