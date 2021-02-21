The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Sunday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Morganton, NC
