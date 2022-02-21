 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

