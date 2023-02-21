Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect c…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degre…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…