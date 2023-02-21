Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.