 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 10:15 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert