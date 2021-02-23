 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

