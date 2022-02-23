Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatur…
This evening in Morganton: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomor…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast ca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Morganton…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 d…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…