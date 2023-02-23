Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect c…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…