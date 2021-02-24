 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

