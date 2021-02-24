Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Morganton, NC
