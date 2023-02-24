Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.