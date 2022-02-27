Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Morganton, NC
