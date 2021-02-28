It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Morganton, NC
