 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Morganton, NC

It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert