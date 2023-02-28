Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.