Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Winds …
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for …
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunders…