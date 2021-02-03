 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

