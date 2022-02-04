Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Morganton people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees…
This evening in Morganton: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold…
For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Morg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degr…