Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Morganton, NC
