Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph.