 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert