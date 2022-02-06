Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Morganton, NC
