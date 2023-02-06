Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Morganton, NC
