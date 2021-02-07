Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.