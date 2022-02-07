 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert