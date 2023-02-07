Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Morganton, NC
