Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

