Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.