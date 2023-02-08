Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Morganton, NC
