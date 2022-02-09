Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Morganton, NC
