Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect …