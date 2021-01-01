Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 10:03 PM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Morganton, NC
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
