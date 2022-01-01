Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.