Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

