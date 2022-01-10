Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 9…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Rain i…
This evening in Morganton: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecaste…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorr…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.