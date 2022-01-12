 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

