Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.