Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Morganton, NC
