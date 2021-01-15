 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

