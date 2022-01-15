Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Morganton, NC
