 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert