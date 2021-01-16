 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:33 PM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

