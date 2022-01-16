Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Morganton, NC

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
