 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert