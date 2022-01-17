 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Morganton, NC

It will be a cold day in Morganton, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

