Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

