Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Folks…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 deg…
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mo…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in th…