Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. W…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 de…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies to…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morgant…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomor…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Frida…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degre…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Sunday. The forecast…