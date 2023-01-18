Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 10:04 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Morganton, NC
