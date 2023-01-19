Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mo…
Morganton's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in th…
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.