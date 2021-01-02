 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

