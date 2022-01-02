Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at …
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 deg…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degre…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The …