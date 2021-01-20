Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Morganton, NC
