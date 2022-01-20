Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.