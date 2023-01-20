 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

