Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Morganton, NC

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

